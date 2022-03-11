NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six people, reportedly West Point cadets, overdosed on laced cocaine while on spring break. At least one of those cadets is described as being in critical condition, emergency officials said.

According to the Associated Press, the six people were hospitalized Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Multiple people were found in the front lawn of a rental home, all in cardiac arrest, when emergency crews responded, Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Gollan told WPLG-TV in Miami.

Two of those people, Golan said, didn’t take the laced drug, but were exposed and sickened when they tried to give CPR to the original victims. He said naloxone was given to the victims.

“These are healthy young adults, college students in the prime of their life,” Gollan explained. “Getting this drug into their system, it’s unknown what the recovery will be on the critical individual.”

In a statement given to PIX11 News by the West Point Public Affairs Office, officials said the academy is “aware of the situation.”

“The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time,” the statement continued.