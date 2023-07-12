Three assailants struck a 36-year-old male with a hammer multiple times after a verbal dispute, the NYPD said.

It all took place on June 15 around 8 p.m. Police said the victim was at a single-family home on 54th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The victim got into a fight with an unknown individual, police said. The suspect left and the victim was then approached by two additional different male individuals.

The three assailants acted in unison and struck the victim multiple times with hammers, police said. The victim, who was transported to Maimonides Center by private means, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The first attacker is believed to be 5’7” and 25 to 35 years old with a slim build, police said. He was last seen wearing a multicolored baseball cap, green jacket, blue jeans, and tan-colored shoes.

The second individual is believed to be the same height and also 25 to 35 years old with a slim build, police said. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

The third assailant is also 5’7” and believed to be 30 to 40 years old with a heavy-set build, police said. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers. The individual has a tattoo on his right arm.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).