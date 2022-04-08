THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested two suspects accused of killing 61-year-old Juana Soriano De-Perdomo Monday.

The two suspects — 20-year-old Donald Johnson and his brother, 33-year-old Rakell Hampton — were arrested Friday morning, NYPD Chief James Essig said. Johnson is accused of firing five shots Monday evening; at least one of those shots stuck and killed Soriano De-Perdomo.

“They took her from me,” one of her sons, Victor Soriano De-Perdomo, said Tuesday. “That’s not right. It’s not.”

Johnson has three prior arrests and is on probation for a crime committed in November 2021, police said. Hampton also has a lengthy criminal history and is a known member of the Bloods. He has 11 prior arrests and is currently out on bail.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fatal shot was fired during a dispute between two groups — Johnson, Hampton and another unidentified man were arguing with a group of three street vendors, police said. During the argument, Johnson and Hampton pulled out handguns; as the three vendors ran away, Johnson allegedly fired his weapon five times.

Police are still trying to identify the third man who was with Johnson and Hampton. They’re also working to identify the three intended targets of the shooting.

“Everyone will be held accountable for their actions,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Friday.

Johnson is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he is not a known gang member.