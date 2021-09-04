Man charged in 2019 fatal shooting of teen on Queens basketball court: NYPD

QUEENS — An 18-year-old was charged with murder Saturday in the death of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed on a Queens basketball court in 2019, police said.

The teenaged suspect was arrested in California in connection to the 2019 fatal stray-bullet shooting of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin in Queens, authorities said on Aug. 27.

Sean Brown, 18, was taken into custody by the Fugitive Task Force Monday and is expected to appear in court, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office.

The NYPD announced murder charges against Brown Saturday

Griffin was fatally struck by a stray bullet while he was practicing on a Queens basketball court near his home in the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica on Oct. 26, 2019.

Griffin was a promising teen who had dreams of playing for the NBA and was known to be a hardworking student who never missed a day of school. 

His basketball coach Ron Naclerio compared Griffin to star basketball player Magic Johnson.

The basketball court where Griffin was shot has since received a makeover by cops and the community in hopes of becoming a place where families can feel safe again.

