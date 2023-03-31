We’ve seen Millennial preferences and buying habits diverge sharply from their Boomer and Generation X predecessors.

And now we’re seeing it in healthcare too.

UnitedHealthcare and the Health Action Council recently released a report on the health of Millennials.

The report surprisingly reveals that adults aged 27 through 42 depend more on the health care system and experience significantly more chronic health conditions compared to Gen X or Baby Boomers.

Craig Kurtzweil, Vice-President with the UnitedHealthcare Center for Advanced Analytics, and Patty Starr, Health Action Council CEO, share why these findings are changing the way we all may receive health care.

If you’d like to get more information on this study head to healthactioncouncil.org.