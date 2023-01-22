NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday criticized AR-15 style rifles that he described as being marketed toward children.

WEE1 Tactical, a Chicago-based company, is marketing a “JR-15” for sale, Schumer said. He’s urging an investigation, saying it might break Federal Trade Commission laws. Young children are seen in ads for the rifles.

“Weapons like this need to be reined in, not advertised to children,” he said.

The JR-15 sells for about $400, according to a firearms blog. It’s marketed as about 20% smaller than an AR-15 and 20 pounds lighter.

“The JR-15 is a .22 Long Rifle that functions like a modern sporting rifle, however and most importantly its small size, lightweight rugged polymer construction and ergonomics are geared towards smaller enthusiasts,” according to the WEE1 Tactical website. “Our goal was to build a truly unique shooting platform that a Parent or Coach can safely use to teach a younger enthusiast. The JR-15 is smaller, weighs less and has a patented safety.”

PIX11 has reached out to WEE1 Tactical for comment.