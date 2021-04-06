Wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park 45% contained

AP General
Posted: / Updated:

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters are making headway against a blaze in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.

The fire in the park’s North Unit tripled in size on Sunday, threatening park staff housing, maintenance buildings and the CCC Campground. North Dakota Forest Service Acting Outreach and Education Manager Beth Hill said Tuesday that the blaze is 45% contained.

But she said the fire has consumed about 5,000 acres, or nearly eight square miles (20 square kilometers). The campground, other infrastructure and some private homes on the fire’s north end remain at risk.

Federal forestry officials have closed more areas in the park, including the CCC Campground, Summit Campground, several trails and the Summit Overlook, Beth said.

They also have issued emergency restrictions on fires and shooting in all national forest lands in a host of North Dakota counties since conditions are ripe for fires.

Wildfires have burned more than 47 square miles (121 square kilometers) in North Dakota this spring. Fewer than 15.6 square miles (40 square kilometers) burned all of last year.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NY lawmakers reach $212 billion budget deal, days after deadline

Small Business Spotlight: Macon Hardware in Bedford Stuyvesant

Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter's birthday in NYC

Fire in Jackson Heights injures at least 8, including 4 civilians: FDNY

Jon Cryer dishes on season 6 of ‘Supergirl,' charity work

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn