NEW YORK (PIX11) – An inmate has died while in custody at the Rikers Island Jail Complex, the Department of Corrections said.

Rubu Zhao, 52, was being held in the George R. Vierno Center unit of Rikers when he was reported to have suffered injuries, officials said.

It is said that uniformed staff immediately responded and activated a medical emergency response, and Zhao was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was admitted on Sunday, May 14.

Two days later, on May 16, Zhao was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“I am saddened by the circumstances that led to Mr. Zhao’s passing and I offer my condolences to his family,” said Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis A. Molina.

“The health and safety of everyone in our custody is a top priority, and a full investigation is underway to determine how this unfortunate incident occurred.”

The cause of death is still under investigation pending review from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“What’s happening at Rikers is a horrendous, nonstop disaster,” said Gabriel Sayegh, Co-Executive Director of the Katal Center for Equity, Health, and Justice.

“Mayor Adams is working overtime to make it worse, Mr. Zhao was the 21st person to die in New York City jails under Mayor Adams. If Adams has his way, Rikers will remain open forever and the city’s entire social safety net will be dismantled.”

It remains unclear how the 52-year-old sustained the injuries and if those injuries were the cause of his death.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.