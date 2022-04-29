NEW YORK (PIX11) — For Stony Brook University students, tradition involves a lot of innovation — and the possibility of getting completely soaked.

After a few years off due to the pandemic, Stony Brook hosted its 33rd Annual Roth Pond Regatta. The mission: sail 200 yards in boats made out of cardboard and duct tape.

The 2022 theme was “Sail Through the Sands of Time.” Boats were judged on appearance, sea-worthiness, originality, spirit and other factors.

PIX11 News photojournalist Keith Lopez has more on the unique competition in the video above.