An inside look at Legoland New York

GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After much anticipation, Legoland New York is open for previews. When it opened it became the first major theme park to grace the northeast in over four decades.

Inside the park are seven-themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego Ninjago World, Lego Castle, Lego City, and Miniland. With the seventh and final land, Lego Pirates, set to open on July 9.

“Legoland NY is different than any other LEGO land in the world not only because of its great location here in the town of Goshen, we have 150 acres where we span across but it’s really a park within a park,” said LEGOLAND Ambassador Julie Estrada.

We’re in Goshen, NY to get a sneak peek inside @LEGOLANDNewYork before opening day tomorrow! 😁#WakeUpWith10 for an inside look at all the bricktastic attractions this major theme park has to offer 🟨 @WTEN https://t.co/aMNFWIccMT pic.twitter.com/64xn2K2fvR — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) June 30, 2021

You don’t need an instruction booklet to enjoy everything this “builders’ paradise” has to offer, designed for families with children ages two through 12.

The first and only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast is located steps away from LEGOLAND New York theme park and is set to open in August.