NEWTOWN, Conn. (PIX11) — With every sad anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which happened on Dec. 14, 2012, comes the milestones that will be missed.

Nicole Hockley, the mother of 6-year-old Dylan, tearfully recalled this past week that her son should have been turning 18 in March—and getting ready for his high school graduation.

Instead, Hockley is continuing her advocacy for banning assault weapons, a campaign that suffered another defeat in the U.S. Senate last week. Republicans pushed back on a Democratic-led effort to ban the weapons, mandate universal background checks, and require safe gun storage.

Twenty first graders and six teachers/staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary were killed when Adam Lanza, 20, shot through a glass window near the school’s locked front door and gained access to the building.

Within minutes, using an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and two semiautomatic pistols, Lanza fatally shot 26 of the students and staff he came in contact with—including the school’s principal and psychologist. The students were only 6 or 7 years old.

Earlier, Lanza had killed his mother. He took his own life in a Sandy Hook classroom as police closed in on the premises.

Hakeem Jeffries, the House of Representatives Minority Leader, spoke about the lack of real change in the gun laws during an appearance outside the U.S. Capitol.

“This year alone, there have been 635 mass shootings in the United States of America,” Jeffries observed.

Last week, Republican senators had criticized Democrats for “demonizing” their rivals and disrespecting gun owners.

There was one successful, bipartisan effort in 2022—after the mass shooting at the Uvalde school in Texas—when Congress passed the “Safer Communities Act.”

The law provided $15 billion for mental health services and community initiatives.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat representing Connecticut, noted overall gun violence was down 12% between 2022 and 2023.

“That comes to be ten lives per day saved,” Murphy said this past week. “10 lives per day this year. That’s not enough, but that’s still ten fewer people every day.”