After a record-setting run in Phoenix, the musical ¡Americano! is making its debut Off-Broadway. Performances begin on March 31st, and the official opening night is scheduled for April 21st.

¡Americano! tells the true story of Tony Valdovinos, who dreamed of joining the Marines after 9/11. Tony visited a Marine Corps recruitment office on his 18th birthday looking to enlist, only to learn his parents had not told him he was an undocumented immigrant.

While he couldn’t join the Marines, Tony found other ways to serve his country by combatting voter suppression and fighting for representation in government.

PIX11’s Hazel Sanchez spoke with Tony Valdovinos and the cast of ¡Americano!, which casts a deeply human light on what it means to be a Dreamer.

To learn more about the musical and purchase tickets, click here.