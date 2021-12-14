American Heart Association latest to respond to shocking ‘Sex and the City’ scene

Representatives for Peloton issued statements in response to a major plot point in the new “Sex and the City” follow-up series, which debuted Thursday. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Those who “couldn’t help but wonder” what The American Heart Association thought of a shocking scene in HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival are in luck.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”

In the first episode of “And Just Like That…” — which debuted Nov. 9 — Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth), suffers a heart attack and dies amid an exercise session on his Peloton bike.

Now, The American Heart Association is giving its opinion on the character’s death, and what steps may have been taken by Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) to save him.

“In true ‘Sex and the City’ fashion, many ‘can’t help but wonder … could Carrie have saved Big?'” the organization wrote in a press release. “Scientifically speaking, that is unclear — the script doesn’t provide many details.”

The American Heart Association said the best course of action of those who see someone else experiencing a heart emergency is to call 911 immediately before starting hands-only CPR.

As for whether or not high-intensity exercise is safe, the association said “the benefits of physical exercise outweigh the risks.”

Peleton also responded to the scene the day after the episode’s premiere, and later aired its own commercial featuring a still-alive Mr. Big.

Both the American Heart Association and Peleton cited risk factors including diet and smoking habits as potential reasons that Mr. Big experienced a heart attack.