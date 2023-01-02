METUCHEN, N.J. (PIX11) — Meet the girl who’s the talk of the town: American Girl’s 2023 Girl of the Year doll, Kavi Sharma, from Metuchen.

An aspiring Broadway performer who can easily get to New York by a quick train ride, Kavi is American Girl’s first ever South Asian Girl of the Year.

“We’re just so honored that Kavi is part of our community and she’s considered a Metuchenite,” said mayor Jonathan Busch. “I think it speaks to Metuchen’s inclusivity that American Girl recognized that Metuchen is the type of community that a kid like Kavi could live.”

With the borough still brimming with excitement, the doll was brought in to Campbell Elementary School, where students got to meet Kavi, a doll who, for many students, looks like them and shares their culture and interests.

“A quarter of our population here is of Asian heritage,” said school principal Dr. Vincent Costanza, “so to have a doll that looks like many of the students here is really wonderful, and she shares so many cultural practices as many of the students here.”

Kavi can also come with a Bollywood dance outfit, telling the story of her family’s culture, inspiring kids to shine bright in their own way.

“As soon as we heard, I knew immediately this could be really big,” said Dawn Mackey, executive director of the Metuchen Downtown Alliance.

The borough already has events in the works to celebrate Kavi this year, including an American Girl tea party.

“As a family who embraced American Girl when my daughter was young, I recognize that this was an opportunity for people across the country, even the world, to hear the name Metuchen in a way that would never have been possible,” said Mackey. “Metuchen is special and this is an opportunity for everybody else to see that, too.”