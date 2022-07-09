GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An American Airlines flight heading to New York made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids Friday night, officials said.

The flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit around 10:15 p.m., according to Lisa Carr, the Grand Rapids airport public safety and operations director.

Carr said an aircraft rescue and firefighting team and Kent County officials responded to the call. The plane landed safely in Grand Rapids, and all passengers left the plane, Carr said. No injuries were reported.

With a new plane, the redirected flight left Grand Rapids at 12:42 a.m.