NJ Amber Alert: 17-day-old abducted by ‘armed and dangerous’ man

An infant was abducted in East Orange by a man considered to be “armed and dangerous,” according to an Amber Alert issued Monday.
Chinna Payne was last seen at 26 Lindsley Place in East Orange around 12:45 p.m., the alert states.
Damion Payne, 27, is suspected of abducting the infant, according to the alert. He may be armed and dangerous.
Payne was last seen operating a 2016 white Nissan Altima with Virginia registration UPF6043.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9 1 1.
This is a developing story.