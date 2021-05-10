NJ Amber Alert: 17-day-old abducted by ‘armed and dangerous’ man

NJ Amber Alert for Chinna Payne

An Amber Alert was issued for Chinna Payne, 17 days old, in New Jersey on May 10, 2021.

An infant was abducted in East Orange by a man considered to be “armed and dangerous,” according to an Amber Alert issued Monday.

Chinna Payne was last seen at 26 Lindsley Place in East Orange around 12:45 p.m., the alert states.

Damion Payne, 27, is suspected of abducting the infant, according to the alert. He may be armed and dangerous.

Payne was last seen operating a 2016 white Nissan Altima with Virginia registration UPF6043.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9 1 1.

This is a developing story.

