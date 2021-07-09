Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old NJ boy; toddler, mother allegedly abducted by boy’s father

From left: Sebastian Rios, 2, Yasemin Uyaf, 24 (inset), and Tyler Rios, 27 (Police handouts).

RAHWAY, N.J. — Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday for a missing 2-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in New Jersey.

Sebastian Rios was last seen on Thursday, according to New Jersey State Police. He was last seen in Rahway, New Jersey, Highland Park Police said.

Officials said Rios and his mother Yasemin Uyaf, 24, both of Rahway, are believed to have been abducted by the child’s father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, N.J., officials said.

Sebastian Rios is described to be 3 feet 5 inches and 47 pounds, according to New Jersey State Police.

Authorities are looking for a silver four-door Ford Fiesta with a license plate number S34NVH. 

Police ask that anyone with information about the abduction call 9-1-1.

sebastian rios amber alert
An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios on July 9, 2021. (NJSPD Handout).

