NEW YORK (PIX11) — The online e-commerce giant Amazon will start charging customers a fee for returning items through UPS.

In the past, Amazon customers could walk into any UPS store to drop off a return and not see a fee.

Now customers who drop off their items at UPS stores instead of preferred drop-off locations like Whole Foods, Kohl’s, and Amazon stores will see a fee of $1.50 for each returned item.

“We always offer a free option for customers to return their item,” Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told Insider. “If a customer would prefer to return their item at a UPS Store when there is a free option closer to their delivery address, a very small amount of customers may incur a fee.”

This is the latest move by the company to save money, as they join a growing list of retailers like Zara, Foot Locker, and Urban Outfitters in also charging customers for online returns.