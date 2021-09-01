Amazon says it’s looking to hire 55,000 people

FILE – This April 16, 2020 shows the Amazon logo in Douai, northern France. Amazon on Thursday, July 29, 2021 turned in a mixed bag of results for its fiscal second quarter, coming up short of Wall Street expectations in revenue but beating on profits. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

NEW YORK — Amazon is going on another hiring spree.

The company said Wednesday that it plans to hire 55,000 people around the world, with about 40,000 of those roles in the U.S. The open roles are for tech jobs and corporate positions.

While other companies laid off workers during the pandemic, Amazon’s workforce ballooned as more people stayed home and ordered toilet paper and groceries from the shopping site. Last year alone, it hired 500,000 people.

It currently employs more than 1.3 million worldwide, making it the second-largest private U.S. employer after retail rival Walmart.