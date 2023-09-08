An alligator that was spotted lurking in a New Jersey park was finally captured on Thursday, officials said. (Credit: Piscataway Township)

MIDDLESEX, N.J. (PIX11) — An alligator that was spotted lurking in a New Jersey park was finally captured on Thursday, officials said.

The alligator was discovered in front of a home in Piscataway around 10 p.m., which is around 400 yards southwest from where the animal was first spotted, according to the Middlesex Borough Police Department.

Multiple state departments were brought in to Victor Crowell Park in Middlesex to search for the animal, which is estimated to be around 4 feet long. The gator was first spotted Aug. 25 in Ambrose Brook, which prompted the all-hands-on-deck search mission.

Some Middlesex residents said they were hoping to see the animal. Police had urged the public not to approach the alligator and to notify authorities immediately if it was spotted.

“You can tell by the people out here. They are excited. We finally made the news for something,” said resident Francis Sweeney.

The reptile was taken to Cape May County Zoo, police said.