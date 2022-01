NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 23: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) campaigns on June 23, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for COVID, a spokesperson for her office said on Sunday.

She was experiencing symptoms, officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear what those symptoms were or how severe they were, but Ocasio-Cortez was recovering at home.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez received a vaccination booster shot in the fall.

A spokesperson for her said the congresswoman encouraged others to get boosters and follow CDC guidance on coronavirus.