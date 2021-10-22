SANTA FE, N.M. — Actor Alec Baldwin spoke out Friday, breaking his silence a day after a prop gun he fired on a movie set killed the director of photography and injured the director on Thursday.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague fo ours,” Baldwin tweeted. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” he added.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials said Hutchins, cinematographer on the movie “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the rustic film set in the desert on the southern outskirts of Santa Fe.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, the sheriff’s department said.

“I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” Baldwin wrote in a follow up tweet. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he underwent treatment before being released Friday morning.

1-

Production has been halted on the film as police investigate the fatal incident.

A spokesperson for Baldwin on Thursday said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks, though a charge without a metal projectile is unlikely to kill at a moderate distance.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported the 63-year-old actor was seen Thursday outside the sheriff’s office distraught and in tears.

Hutchins, a 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute, worked as director of photography on the 2020 action film “Archenemy,” starring Joe Manganiello. She was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019.

Deputies responded about 2 p.m. to the movie set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls described a person being shot on set, sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said. The ranch has been used in dozens of films, including the recent Tom Hanks Western “News of the World.”