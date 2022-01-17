Al Sharpton reflects on Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Al Sharpton sat down one-on-one with PIX11’s Kori Chambers to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and voting rights.

Monday’s holiday marked what would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We’re at a crossroads in the country on all the things Dr. King stood for,” Sharpton said.

