NEW YORK (PIX11) — With Halloween just around the corner, those creaking floors or unexplained noises have Americans spooked, according to a survey.

One in 6 believe their home is haunted and more than 2 in 5 said they experienced some eerie encounters inside their house, according to a survey by All Star Home.

The encounters include feeling a presence they couldn’t see (42%), hearing unusual voices or footsteps (37%), and seeing ghosts (19%), the survey found.

“When we moved into our home my son was 2, and we were playing in the basement. He said ‘Who is that woman?’ I turned around and had a brief glimpse of something – it was a flash – nothing more. He said he had seen her for a while. I found out later that the owner’s mom died in the house,” a woman said in the survey.

It’s not the basement and attics that have residents running scared. It’s the bedroom. Of the 1,000 people surveyed, nearly half reported a weird encounter in the bedroom, according to the data. Only 12% reported unusual activity in the basement.

Still, nearly 25% of Americans would be willing to buy a haunted house, the data showed.