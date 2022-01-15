After School Satan Club met with small protest in Illinois

MOLINE, Ill. — About a half-dozen protestors lined the street across from an elementary school in Illinois this week during the first planned meeting of the After School Satan Club.

Protestors against the new monthly meetings, organized by the nationwide Satanic Temple, carried signs and waved at cars that honked horns in support outside Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline Thursday afternoon. Moline police had a squad car and a community service officer at the scene when school let out for the day.

Nexstar affiliate Local 4 was not allowed to film inside the school. It’s unclear how many students attended the new Satan Club. The pastor who organized the demonstration outside told Local 4 it was not a protest, but a way of making sure the word of God is heard.

He said that while the laws of the state might allow such a club to meet in the public school, the laws of God do not. He also said that if the club continues to meet once a month, they plan to protest again so their voices are heard.

Protestors across the street from Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline Thursday (photo by Mike Colón).