After 16 years, some hope for Manhattan building plagued by landlord issues

UPPER WEST SIDE (PIX11) — Besides rats and noisy helicopters, sidewalk sheds and scaffolding are some of the biggest complaints people have about living in New York City apartment buildings.

And perhaps the biggest offender of all? One building that PIX11 News highlighted last year has had a sidewalk shed erected for 16 years with no work ever being done.

But now, a glimmer of hope.

“Something has happened,” Alisa Matlovsky, a tenant, told PIX11 News. “There’s a lawsuit. That’s a first step.”

Tenants of 51 West 86th Street were overjoyed to see that, finally, New York City is suing their landlord, Jacob Weinreb, over failure to fix more than 200 safety violations in 11 of his buildings, including 255 West 88th Street, 777 West End Avenue, 420 West End Avenue, 255 West 88th Street and 350 Central Park West — among many others.

The lawsuit claims the deteriorating facades “pose an imminent threat to the safety of the tenants and the public.”

Plus, the FDNY also issued two dozen violations under the fire code for five of the buildings.

“The fire in the Bronx really woke everybody up,” Matlovsky said. “I think it made people realize having scaffolding means people don’t have fire escapes.”

The problem of buildings with scaffolding and sidewalk sheds, but no work being done, is something the former Manhattan borough president, now city Councilmember Gale Brewer, had been fighting for years.

“There are 300 buildings that have had scaffolding up for more than five years,” Brewer told PIX11 News.

David Rosen, a tenant, said PIX11 News’ reporting “played a critical role” in highlighting the citywide issue.

Weinreb did not respond to PIX11 News’ request for comment.