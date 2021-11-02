Advisory panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

WASHINGTON — An influential advisory panel voted Tuesday that all children ages 5 to 11 should get Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 shots, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations — and a final decision is expected within hours.

The Food and Drug Administration already has OK’d kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — as safe and effective for the younger age group.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines, and its advisers decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to all 28 million children ages 5 to 11.

If the CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, signs off, it will mark the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Shots into little arms could begin this week, as Pfizer already is packing and shipping the first orders, millions of doses, to states and pharmacies to be ready.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Oct. 28 that the city would be ready to begin vaccinating New York City children within hours of final CDC approval.

According to the mayor, kids ages 5 to 11 in New York City will be able to get their first COVID vaccine dose at city-run vaccination sites within 24 hours of approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parents in the city who would prefer their child get vaccinated at a location more familiar or convenient won’t have to wait much longer.

De Blasio said vaccine shots for young children will be available at pediatrician offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites within 48 hours of CDC approval.

“We’re going to be doing a huge outreach effort and media effort, community outreach…to get parents to bring their kids in to get them vaccinated,” the mayor said last week at a COVID-19 briefing.