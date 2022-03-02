LOS ANGELES (AP) — The adoptive parents of two small California boys who were reported missing in 2020 have been charged with killing the children although their bodies have not been found.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced Wednesday that Trezell West and Jacqueline West were arrested Tuesday night on murder and other charges in a grand jury indictment.

Four-year-old Orrin West and his 3-year-old brother Orson were reported missing from their family’s backyard in the desert town of California City on Dec. 21, 2020. The district attorney says the investigation revealed they died three months earlier.

The DA says it won’t be known who the couple’s attorneys are until their arraignment Thursday.