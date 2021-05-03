Adams talks PPP; Yang on infrastructure; Garcia calls deputy comment ‘sexist’

With less than two months until New York’s Democratic primary, PIX11 checked in with Eric Adams for an update on his campaign.

“I’m excited about the debates, I’m excited about being able to get my vision out there and allowing New Yorkers to know my story,” Adams said.

On the campaign trail, Adams has spoken extensively about creating a coronavirus comeback plan that does not forget the neighborhoods outside of Manhattan.

A list of everyone running for New York City mayor in 2021

“PPP did not get to the small businesses in the outer boroughs,” he said. “It went to the large corporations. This next round, we must get these dollars on the ground.”

After picking up the support of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., today Adams also received the endorsement of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

Also in Queens Monday, Andrew Yang discussed the importance of critical infrastructure projects, including maintenance of the tunnels that provide drinking water to Brooklyn and Queens.

“That’s what New Yorkers want,” Yang said. “They want someone to do the boring stuff so they can do the exciting stuff.”

Yang was also asked about previously saying fellow candidate Kathryn Garcia would be a great deputy in his administration. In an interview with The New Yorker, Garcia called the notion “totally sexist.”

PIX11 is Your Local Election Headquarters

Yang responded Monday.

“It was always an answer to a question — who would I rank #2 — and so I said Kathryn, because that is the truth,” he said.

After losing the support of a dozen elected officials following sexual abuse allegations last week, Comptroller Scott Stringer picked up a new endorsement Monday from the Teamsters Local 237.

“This is part of campaigning,” Stringer told PIX11. “You lose some politicians, but you gain important labor, and that’s the way campaigns are.”