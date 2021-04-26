Adams picks up endorsement from Bronx counterpart; Wiley reaches out to Latino voters

In the race for New York City Mayor, Eric Adams was endorsed by Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Monday.

“What we need is a leader who is going to run this city and not run from this city,” Diaz Jr. said. “Running for Mayor shouldn’t be a consolation prize; running for Mayor has to be about who is it who’s going to have the backbone.”

After accepting the new endorsements Adams reminded supporters of his experience.

“I cannot say this enough: I’m not new to this, I’m true to this, I’ve been doing this for a while. You can critique my record because I have a record.”

Diaz Jr. said he believes Adams is the best candidate in the race to address pressing issues facing the Latino community.

“Talent is abundant in our community — opportunity is not,” he said. “We want, not for somebody to hand us a fish, we want somebody to give us the fishing rod.”

With just over nine weeks until the Democratic primary, Maya Wiley recently launched “Vaya con Maya,” her effort to connect with more of the city’s diverse Latino voters.

In an interview with PIX11, Wiley said she’s spoken with voters from Washington Heights to Bushwick, sharing her plan to create 100,000 jobs.

“Forty percent of the Latino community in New York City lost jobs to COVID — 40%; and a big part of that was because so much of the community was employed in hospitality, maids who cleaned hotel rooms that are now shuttered.”

Also on the campaign trail Monday, Shaun Donovan said if he wins the race, he’ll create the city’s first Chief Equity Officer.

Andrew Yang stopped in Queens to announce his plan to create more green spaces around the city.