NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just hours after Mayor Eric Adams appointed nine people to the city’s Panel for Education Policy, he had to ask one of them to resign over previous anti-LGBTQ remarks that came to light.

It’s the fourth time since Adams took office in January that he has appointed a person who has made anti-LGBTQ remarks to his administration. However, this time there was a resignation. The other three appointees remain in their positions.

Rev. Kathlyn Barrett-Layne was billed as a pastor from Staten Island who inspires people through bible study and worship services. She also equated homosexuality with pedophilia in a 2013 book, “Challenging Your Disappointments.

After the allegations were reported by the New York Daily News, Adams rescinded the appointment. His administration reportedly said it was unaware of what she wrote.

Adams also appointed the father of his deputy press secretary and several others have ties to charter schools, which some critics argue take money away from city-run schools.

Questions were also raised about timing and transparency. Several of the appointees participated in the panel’s most recent meeting even though they hadn’t yet been publicly named, and the next meeting will be held Wednesday night, according to Chalkbeat New York.

Meanwhile, the state legislature continues to debate whether the city’s public schools should be under mayoral control. They have been since 2002, and the state has renewed the policy several times. It’s due to expire again on June 30, and there are questions over whether it should be extended again.