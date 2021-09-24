Actress Sophia Hammons unwraps the newest Disney Channel film

NEW YORK — Fall is right around the corner, and that means plenty of spooky new content.

Actress Sophia Hammons — who’s known for playing characters who are adventurous, determined and wise beyond their years — stopped by to discuss the new Disney Channel comedy “Under Wraps.” In it, she she plays the sweet but tough Amy Winston.

The movie follows three 12-year-old friends — Gilbert, Marshall and Amy — as they accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor’s basement and must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween.