Actress Sophia Hammons unwraps the newest Disney Channel film

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Fall is right around the corner, and that means plenty of spooky new content.

Actress Sophia Hammons — who’s known for playing characters who are adventurous, determined and wise beyond their years — stopped by to discuss the new Disney Channel comedy “Under Wraps.” In it, she she plays the sweet but tough Amy Winston.

The movie follows three 12-year-old friends — Gilbert, Marshall and Amy — as they accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor’s basement and must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

How Sol of el Barrio adds representation for Afro-Latino community

Actress Sophia Hammons unwraps her new movie

FEED and Clarins release annual bag collection to fight world hunger

Actress, singer Alicia Witt talks new music, NYC show

Fordham Flea returns to the Bronx

Celia Rose Gooding, from Broadway to 'Star Trek'

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter