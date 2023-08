New York (PIX11) Filipino pride is on full display in the Broadway musical ‘Here Lies Love.’ The musical is based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos. Actress Melody Butiu enjoys being a part of productions that opens the door for Filipino voices and stories.

‘Here Lies Love’ is an immersive experience for the audience. The Broadway Theatre gets transformed into a disco dance club. They want people to feel part of the story.

For tickets and information for ‘Here Lies Love’ visit Broadway.com .