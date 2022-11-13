MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Dozens of stars from Broadway, TV and film headed to bed outside in Manhattan on Sunday night for a “sleep out” to raise awareness for what it is like to be a young person sleeping on the streets.

Sunday marked the 10th year Rachel Brosnahan gave up her bed for a sleeping bag outdoors. The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star explained she was doing it to show solidarity with people experiencing homelessness.

“Well tonight, it’s pretty chilly, but we’re here to sleep out in solidarity with young people experiencing homelessness,” Brosnahan said.

Feels-like temperatures were forecast to be in the low 30s overnight. The sleep out happened outside of Covenant House, a nonprofit helping youth dealing with homelessness. In past years, the sleep out was in a warmer month, but this year Covenant House chose a chillier time.

“The idea is, of course, that they’re not mimicking homelessness, and everyone knows that, but what they are doing is sleeping out in solidarity with young people so that we can raise attention, and funding and awareness,” Covenant House Executive Director Julie Farber said.

Each participant has a different reason for why this is important to them.

“As a gay man, LGBT youth are at a much higher risk of experiencing homelessness and that’s kind of what drew me to Covenant House in the first place, those it is not primarily the only people that they support,” actor Claiborne Elder said.

Some of those helping out with the sleep out were homeless themselves when they were younger. Donjay Gilmore, now a photographer, was also in attendance.

“I want people to imagine what it’s like, what 24 minutes of being locked out of their house may be like and then what 24 days of not having consistent housing may be like,” Gilmore said.