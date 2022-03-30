LOS ANGELES, Calif. (PIX11) — Board members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will meet Wednesday to discuss the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

On Sunday, the actor, who won his first Oscar for best actor later that night, slapped Chris Rock, the presenter at the event, in the face after the latter cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock said.

Smith shouted “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth” to Rock. Pinkett Smith who sports a shaved head, has revealed in 2018 that she has been diagnosed with alopecia.

During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees for his actions. He apologized to Rock in an Instagram post Monday night. On Tuesday, Pinkett Smith called “for healing” in an Instagram post she wrote, her first public statement since the incident.

In a statement released Monday, the Academy said it “does not condone violence of any form.” The Academy board will decide how to respond to the slapping incident.