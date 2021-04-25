‘Absolute mayhem’: Dozens of people named Josh hold ‘fight’ prompted by viral meme

People named Josh fight in Nebraska during an event- on April 24, 2021, that was inspired by a viral social media post. (Credit: Yousef Nasser – KLKN-TV via Storyful)

LINCOLN, N.E. — Dozens of people named Josh held a battle over their name in Nebraska on Saturday.

The event in Lincoln was organized by Josh Swain from Arizona, who was behind a viral meme challenging people on Facebook to duel for ownership of the name.

The Joshes battled it out using pool noodles, eventually giving the title to a young boy dubbed by the crowd as “Tiny Josh.” One post claiming to be from his father thanked the people who participated in the event.

This video, taken by KLKN-TV reporter Yousef Nasser, shows the “absolute mayhem” as dozens of men strike each other with pool noodles.