NEW YORK (PIX11) — Following a leaked Supreme Court decision that shows Roe vs. Wade is poised to be struck down, elected leaders are plotting their next moves.

Nationally, Democrats will put abortion rights to a vote in the Senate later this week. Locally, New York State Republicans who oppose abortion are facing tough questions about how they might lead a state that overwhelming supports abortion.

“I stand firmly with all those gathered here to say firmly no, we will defend Roe,” said Senator Cory Booker, (D-NJ.)

Booker and Sen. Bob Menendez (N-NJ) rallied with students and advocates at Rutgers Monday. Both hope the vote to codify abortion rights nationally later this week will show the country exactly where their elected leaders stand on abortion rights— while acknowledging the votes are likely not there to pass the bill.

“They know they are wrong and we must prove them wrong,” Menendez said when pressed about why they’re holding the vote with little hope of passage.

Both New York and New Jersey have codified the rights of Roe vs. Wade. That point was underscored by Congressman Lee Zeldin, the highest polling Republican candidate for New York Governor.

“Let’s be realistic for a second instead of playing Kathy Hochul’s game, because she wants this to be her number one and number three issue,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin said Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, who supports abortion rights, is trying to use the issue to distract from discussions of education and crime. Fellow Republican candidate Rob Astorino also accused Hochul of trying to change the subject.

Still, the governor of New York has broad powers, especially when it comes to the budget, which is often used to pass policy. Zeldin was dismissive of that idea, saying he was not looking to “waste energetic and time” on an abortion ban, which would be unlikely to be in a final budget.

Democrats seem far less certain abortion is a settled in the Empire State. Attorney General Tish James joined city and state lawmakers Monday to advocate for increased abortion access and funding.