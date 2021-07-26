AAA urges caution during ‘100 Deadliest Days’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — AAA Western and Central New York are urging drivers to use caution during the end of July, as the public has entered the “100 Deadliest Days.”

The “100 Deadliest Days” is a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teen driver crashes dramatically increase. With summer in full swing, and less COVID-19 protocols in place, AAA is warning teens to be more diligent to avoid tragedies.

In New York State, there were 196 crashes involving teen drivers during the “100 Deadliest Days” over a ten-year span, which is down from 222 people from the years 2008-2018.

According to the latest AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Culture Index, about 72% of teen drivers between the ages of 16-18 have admitted to having engaged in at least one of the following behaviors within the last 30 days:

Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street (47%)

Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway (40%)

Texting (35%)

Red-light running (32%)

Aggressive driving (31%)

Drowsy driving (25%)

Driving without a seatbelt (17%)

“Teens are faced with more distractions than ever before, leading to deadly mistakes, and parents are the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel,” AAA Western and Central New York’s director of PR & Corporate Communications Elizabeth Carey said.

AAA is encouraging teens to have phones out of reach while driving, mind speed limits, and to stay away from impairing substances. AAA is also encouraging parents to talk with their teens about avoiding dangerous behavior while driving, to teach their kids by example, and to make a parent-teen driving agreement.

AAA offers in-person lessons and online tools for parents and teens which include TeenDriving.AAA.com and the Smartstreet program.