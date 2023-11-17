NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A porcupinefish recently moved into a new home at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

The porcupinefish has already become best friends with a Moray Eel at SEA LIFE New Jersey. The fish is approximately six years old and has never been given a name.

The aquarium is giving the public a chance to help name the porcupinefish via a poll on Instagram.

The choices are Porky, Dumbo, and Biggie. Guests can vote on their favorite on the Instagram page @sealifenj.

