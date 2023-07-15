LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Suffolk County man allegedly shot his mother to death at their Deer Park home on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at around 9:20 p.m., it was there they discovered a 26-year-old male identified as Tyler Strauch shot his mother, 64-year-old Deborah Strauch inside their residence on Deer Park Avenue.

The 64-year-old mother was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Homicide detectives then charged Strauch with second-degree murder.

Strauch is expected to be arraigned on Saturday at the First District Court in Central Islip, NY.

It remains unclear why Strauch shot his mother.