BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11)– A box truck explosion in the Bronx was so big it shattered windows of nearby homes and turned cars to ash.

PIX11 News’ Kala Rama exclusively spoke to the driver, who was thankful that no one was hurt.

“I was driving by myself, but this is our work location, so the whole team was right here. We tried to put the fire out and it was beyond us, so we got a safe distance away,” said Colin Joyce.

Colin was behind the wheel of statewide striping corporation truck moments before it exploded. He stopped to check the smoke coming from the back of the truck and tried to put it out but said it was too much to handle.

“It was scary. Fortunately, it wasn’t worse than it was,” Joyce added.

The raging inferno underneath the subway rail stopped traffic during the morning on the 5tr ain along Dyer Avenue In the Eastchester section of the Bronx. Statewide striping was hired by the city to do stonework for pedestrian plazas.

That type of work uses propane to melt the pavement and epoxies adhesive. All of that was removed safely by the FDNY spraying down the truck with foam because of the accelerant on board.

The owner of the company told me nothing like this ever happened in 40 years of business, and he’s thankful no one was hurt.