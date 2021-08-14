A closer look at Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In less than two weeks, New York State will have its first woman governor in Kathy Hochul following the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the wake of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report finding he sexually harassed 11 women.

This week on Empire State Weekly, we speak with the New York State Democratic Chairman about Hochul, her announcement to run for a full term in 2022, and her history as lieutenant governor.

We also look ahead to how the 2022 campaign will play out.

