NEW YORK (PIX11) — Viewers who want to continue the beloved tradition of watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” won’t be able to watch it on TV.

Instead, viewers who want to celebrate the holiday with the Peanuts gang can turn to Apple TV+.

Non-subscribers can sign up for a free trial to stream the holiday special through Apple TV+. There’s also a special free window for non-subscribers to stream the special from Dec. 22 through 25.

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang used to air on broadcast television. The holiday specials were shown on CBS from 1996 to 2000 and then on ABC from 2001 to 2020. Apple TV+ got the rights to the shows in 2020. In 2021, they aired on both Apple TV+ and on PBS.

“Regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year. We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween,” PBS Kids tweeted before Halloween this year.