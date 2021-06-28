90-year-old Queens woman missing from home: NYPD

Pictured: Kyriaki Kolombos, 90, reported missing Monday, June 28, 2021 (NYPD handout).

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 90-year-old Queens woman was reported missing, last seen at her home Monday morning, according to police.

Officials said Kyriaki Kolombos, 90, was last seen at her home on 86th Street near Northern Boulevard and 34th Avenue Monday morning at around 9:30 a.m.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

