NEW YORK (PIX11) — So many people, including East Harlem resident Mike, seem to have a plan on how to win the next big lottery jackpot.

“I think picking your actual numbers is better than random,” said Mike.

Right now there are two huge jackpots attracting a lot of attention from a lot of people. The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $720 million, with the cash option just over $369 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

The Powerball jackpot is now so big that many digital storefront signs can’t even handle it. It’s now a whopping $1 billion, with a cash option of more than $516 million.

Powerball tickets also cost $2 each. The next drawing is 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

East Harlem resident Jaheem isn’t wasting any time.

“If that is the case, I’m going to have to call my mama. She knows the lucky numbers and everything,” said Jaheem.

If you’re lucky enough to win, that likely won’t be the end of your worries, which is why PIX11 News decided to consult with Vivian Tu, the founder and CEO of Your Rich BFF.

Tu is a former Wall Street trader who now routinely dispenses plenty of lottery and other financial advice to millions of followers across all social medial platforms.

“I would say do as much preparation as possible so that you’re able to claim anonymously if that’s allowed. Or that you’ve spoken to an estate planning attorney so you know what the money is going to be used for,” said Tu.

Tu stressed the importance of focusing on the long term.

“When you get a windfall that large, it’s very easy to think you are a big baller and you start giving money to family and friends, and you buy houses and you buy cars. If you want to actually have this lottery money change your life, not just change the next 10 years, you need to be really smart about how you’re spending it, saving it, and investing it,” said Tu.

Tu also stressed the following tips for new lottery winners:

1. Tell no one!

2. Take digital and photocopies of the front and back of your winning ticket, and do not sign it. You’ll want to stay anonymous.

3. Put your winning ticket away safely (ideally in a bank safe deposit box)

4. Consult with an attorney who specializes in lottery winnings to determine how long you have to claim your winnings and whether you can claim the prize anonymously.

5. If claiming anonymously is not an option, then consider deleting all of your current social media accounts and changing your phone number.

6. Consult an accountant for tax implications. You’ll have a big tax bill coming.

7. Determine how much of your winnings you will give away to friends and family (a rule of thumb for large winnings like this is 20%)

8. Open a trust

9. Invest 50% diversified portfolio, including low-risk bonds and index tracking ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds)

Tu’s final piece of advice is simple: “It’s not about getting rich and showing off. It’s about staying rich!”