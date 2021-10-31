9 shot at Halloween party in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nine people were shot and one was critically injured at a Halloween party in Arkansas late Saturday night.

According to police, an emergency call came in just before midnight for a shooting at Octavia’s Activity Center on the 2300 block of Texas Boulevard. There were more than 200 people there for a Halloween party when the suspect opened fire.

When police arrived, there were fights happening at the scene. It wasn’t immediately known if the suspect attended the party prior to the shooting.

Of the nine people who were injured, one was listed in critical condition. Some of the wounded drove themselves to the hospital.

Police did not have a suspect in custody, as of early Sunday morning.