EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An 86-year-old woman walking across a street in Manhattan was injured after being hit by an electric scooter Friday afternoon, according to police.

A 35-year-old woman was riding her electric scooter westbound on Third Avenue in an attempt to cross East 104th Street when she hit the pedestrian, authorities said. The collision caused the victim to fall to the ground and sustain trauma to the head.

The woman was taken by EMS to a hospital, where police reported her to be in critical condition. She was taken to another hospital for further treatment due to the severity of her injuries. The driver of the scooter stayed on the scene.

Investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.