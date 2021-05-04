At least four people were injured in a Bronx high-rise fire on Wednesday night, officials said. (Citizen App)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — An 8-year-old girl is recovering after making a brave decision to jump from her sixth floor balcony in a massive high-rise fire last week.

Mahogany McBride leaped from the apartment as fire ravaged part of the building on 169th Street near Fulton Avenue on Wednesday evening.

“What could have been a tragedy turned into a miracle,” her family said in a GoFundMe post.

She suffered severely broken legs from the fall, but is in good spirits surrounded by loved ones.

While Mahogany’s bravery may have saved her life, she faces a long road of recovery, and her family lost everything in the fire. Loved ones set up the GoFundMe page to “help the family overcome this traumatic experience and to assist the family in getting essential needs.”

Officials said at the time that at least three other people were injured in the fire.

Visit the GoFundMe for Mahogany McBride here.

Editor’s note: A PIX11 employee is related to Mahogany McBride.