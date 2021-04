YONKERS, NY — An 8-year-old child was shot in the chest in Yonkers on Thursday evening, police said.

The child was on Ash Street near Oak Street around 6 p.m. when the shot rang out, officials said.

Police said the child was taken to an area trauma center in serious condition.

Officers cordoned off a several block radius to investigate.

Officials have not yet released any information on the shooter.