73-year-old woman dead in Midtown fire

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — A 73-year-old woman died in fire Wednesday evening in a Midtown apartment building, officials said.

Authorities responded to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and discovered a fire on the first floor of a six story residential building. By about 5:15 p.m., the fire was under control.

A 73-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity was not yet revealed.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

